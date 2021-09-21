D. Cipher launches free music festival to support Detroit’s music community
Detroit City Distillery and D.Cipher are collaborating to host “Rock the Block,” this Thursday, Sept. 23, at the distillery from 5 p.m. to midnight. The free, street music festival and fundraiser is dedicated to supporting Detroit’s music community and its contribution to the city’s culture and nightlife. The event will take place outside 2462 Riopelle St. in Eastern Market with live bands, DJs, visual art, and local vendors.www.modeldmedia.com
Comments / 0