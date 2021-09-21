Cafe Gabbiano Brings the Funky Umami for Truffle Season
Like oysters or stinky cheeses, the appeal of truffles makes no sense. Its flavor—pungent and earthy like a sulfurous bog—defies expectations as it elevates pastas, potatoes or eggs. Difficult to harvest, more difficult to cultivate and subject to ruination at the hands of even the most subtle climate changes, truffles enjoy a prized spot in a restaurant’s refrigerator, fetching top dollar on account of their short supply and high demand. So, when a restaurant takes a leap and orders the pricey fungus, it had better know what it’s doing.www.srqmagazine.com
