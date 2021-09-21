CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, OH

Cadiz mayor makes recommendation for position

 10 days ago

CADIZ — After a little more than four months without a village administrator, Cadiz Mayor John Migliore made his recommendation to fill the position. After spending time reviewing and interviewing applicants for the position, Migliore said Brandon Ludwig would be a great fit for the village. On Thursday, Migliore made a recommendation that Cadiz Village Council hire Ludwig to take on the role as village administrator.

