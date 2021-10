Ahhhh another week of brooding is upon us Lions faithful. You know what time it is. Who even reads these anymore? We all should know it's going to be about the same thing if we keep losing. But the show goes on. We shall soldier forth. It's time for What we learned, Week 3. This past game Detroit hosted the high-flying Baltimore Ravens in Ford Field, and we were witness' to a game we wouldn't ever forget. But in the span of one minute, the reasons for that we would remember it would change drastically.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO