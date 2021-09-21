CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Weir High School Class of 1958 holds reunion

heraldstaronline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Weir High School Class of 1958 held their 63-year reunion on Sept. 11 at Undo’s Holiday Inn in Weirton. Attending were, front, from left, Yolanda Provenzano Pellegrino, Louise Boley Fisher, Rose McWhorter Clutter, Sandy Hukill Davis, Regina Collo Truax, Ruth Ann Foutty, Loretta Balo Baker, Thomas Pellegrino, Carla Hesse Stevens and Carol Gaich Selletti; second row, Barbara Hendershot Snyder, Barbara Kum Snyder, Mary Ann Kendrick Anderson, Sue Smearmen Kennedy, Phillip Cutone, Norma Wilson Copenhaver, Nancy Allen Valles, Jo Ann Delmasso Sekersky and Nancy Zatezalo Ataliotis; third row, David Snyder, Stanley Doak, Paul Meredith, David Linden, Harry Brown, James Robertson George Payne and Vincent Monseau; and back row, Lynn Robertson, Carl Truax, Harold Edwin Wells, Oliver Freeland, Charles Ellott, John “Semi” Semerakis, Alex Fiedorczyk and Louis Thompson. Other classmates attending were Sammie Tate, Mary Ola Murchland Taflan, Janet Pettit Sandy, Carol Orlando Irvine, Fred Reszke, Donald Bohach, Virginia Knightstep Piccarillo and Leonard Hooper. The next reunion is scheduled for 2023.

