The “Methane Accelerator” Climate Change is Moving Past the Tipping Point
The latest August 2021 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) identifies methane as one of the worst greenhouse gases contributing to climate change. This IPCC report is one of many signs that climate change is accelerating, and already producing considerably graver impacts than has been forecasted by all the leading scientific consensus bodies analyzing the issue, except the World Busines Academy which has been actively trumpeting the accelerating effects of climate change for 15 years, and of the connection to methane for more than a decade. The methane work culminated in the publication of the Academy’s breakthrough “White Paper” entitled the “Methane Accelerator” in June 2019.www.montecitojournal.net
Comments / 0