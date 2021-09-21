The “Methane Accelerator” Climate Change is Moving Past the Tipping Point

Global Climate Change Week (GCCW) is a platform supporting academic communities to engage in climate change actions and solutions. In 2015 the international community agreed to ‘pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C’ in the Paris Agreement. According to the GGCW site, “if current climate policies around the world continue, though, the expected result will be around 3.6°C warming (using data from the Climate Action Tracker).” The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its Climate Change 2014 report outlined some of the anticipated events that might occur if global warming continues such as more extinctions of species and loss of ecosystems, increasing vulnerability to storm surges; more heatwaves; more intense precipitation; more climate refugees; and less food security to name a few.

