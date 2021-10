For the fifth straight season, the New York Giants find themselves at 0-2. The Giants' defense, which was the team’s pride and joy last year, suddenly can’t rush the passer despite having better talent on the field. The defensive secondary, which before the season looked to be the unquestioned strength of the team, has been giving up significant chunk plays thanks to a sudden aversion about covering the middle of the field.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO