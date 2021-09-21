CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kena: Bridge of Spirits promises magic, but can’t deliver much of it

Cover picture for the articleI’m in the midst of another forest meadow. It would be picturesque if not for all the gnarled purple roots strangling the life out of the place, and the fleshy bulbs pulsating a toxic red. As Kena, a spirit guide who travels the land seeking to reunite the dead, usher spirits to the afterlife, and generally put things right, my top priorities are the forested valley and its health. For the most part, this means eliminating all those red nodules that blight the land.

