CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

6 Smart Financial Plans Before You Study Abroad

By Tracy Odell
collegexpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy abroad programs offer a unique opportunity for students to continue learning while immersing themselves in a different culture and atmosphere. During the 2018–2019 academic year, over 347,000 US students studied abroad, with more than 50% choosing to study in various parts of Europe. I studied abroad in London during my junior year of college, and some things have changed since then, but much remains the same when it comes to financial preparation. Here are some important things to consider before you jet off on your exciting foreign adventure.

www.collegexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
ftluptonpress.com

Financial Planning Now Means Financial Security Later

- For many people, the idea of creating and sticking to a budget is intimidating. The thought of investing, managing debt and saving for major purchases, such as a house or car, can leave anyone overwhelmed. "A budget is a necessity for controlling spending and working toward financial goals," says...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

How Exactly Do You Stress-Test Your Financial Plan?

If you’ve been investing for some time, you most likely have a plan in place. Of course, these plans will vary depending on your specific goals, age and risk tolerance. But the essential consideration is that some sort of attainable goal, as well as a plan on how to reach that goal, is common to most investors.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Local Currency#European#Sim
CNBC

Make these financial and career moves before you quit your job

You may want to ditch your commute permanently or leave a job that you hate. Yet before you quit, you'll want to make sure your financial house is in order. Not only will it help you survive a period of unemployment, it will help you focus on finding your next role.
ECONOMY
Wicked Local

FINANCIAL FOCUS: Plan ahead before joining the 'Great Resignation'

It’s been called the “Great Resignation” – the large number of Americans voluntarily leaving their jobs. If you plan to be part of it (ideally with another source of employment lined up), you’ll need to make the financial moves necessary to keep making progress toward your long-term goals. Here’s some...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Euro
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

59 Million Added to Credit Card Debt Since Beginning of COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK – September 27, 2021 – 42% of U.S. adults with credit card debt, or about 59 million people, added to their credit card debt since March 2020, according to a Bankrate.com report. Of those who accrued additional credit card debt during this time, 47%, or 28 million, said this debt was a direct […] The post 59 Million Added to Credit Card Debt Since Beginning of COVID-19 Pandemic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Try not to rely on just one income stream in retirement, as it may not provide enough money. Think about what kinds of income streams are most possible and appealing for you. Consider dividend-paying stocks or reverse mortgages, for example. Retirees are often assumed to be living on a "fixed...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

5 Smart Moves to Make in Times of Financial Anxiety

Nearly everyone experiences financial anxiety at some point. Here's how to control it so it doesn't control you. If you turn on the nightly news or read enough news articles, you may feel as though the sky is falling. Spoiler alert: Mankind has always believed the sky is falling. When external forces push at you, it's natural to feel anxious. The problem with anxiety, though, is that it can muddle your thoughts. Here, we're covering five smart moves you can make regarding your finances, even when your anxious mind tries to talk you into doing something else.
MENTAL HEALTH
acuoptimist.com

Study Abroad Global Healthcare trip set to take place May

Starting summer 2022, students will have the opportunity to study global healthcare in Leipzig, Germany as part of the study abroad program. The trip will feature courses such as Hearing Rehabilitation and Global Healthcare, all of which are intended to enrich the learning of pre-med students. According to Dr. Lynette Austin, director of communication science disorders department, the trip is open to all but specifically those who are planning a career in a health related field.
EDUCATION
West Georgian

Richards College of Business Will Hold Study Abroad Trip in 2022

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richards College of Business can now proceed with their Study Abroad trip for spring break 2022. In the past University of West Georgia has sent management and marketing students around the world to give students the chance and ability to engage in local customs and cultural contexts. The Richards College of Business Study Abroad program gives each student a chance to help their career, add to their resume and increase their social skills.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy