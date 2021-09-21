CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer with name tied to Stenger scandal clashes with homeowners who want control of their HOA

By Lauren Trager
KMOV
 10 days ago

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A group of local homeowners say they have no control over their own neighborhood. A developer controls their homeowners' association (HOA) and the residents want to know where their money is going. The developer is connected to the scandal that sent former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger to prison. The Villages of Huntleigh Ridge is a Wentzville neighborhood that certainly has its perks. But some homeowners tell News 4 there's one serious downside.

