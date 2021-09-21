CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School of Architecture Launches New Living Learning Community

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Fall 2021, first-year undergraduate architecture students have a new on-campus housing option. The School of Architecture, in collaboration with the Office of Learning Communities, has created an Architecture Living Learning Community (LLC) on the second floor of Shaw Hall, near Slocum Hall. The University offers more than 20 living...

