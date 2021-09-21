School of Architecture Launches New Living Learning Community

The 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) is a key strategic asset of the Hyde County School System. By definition, this federal program supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools. The program helps students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math; offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs; and offers literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children. Hyde County Schools Superintendent Steve Basnight explained, “What school system would not want the ability to provide additional daily assistance, to a significant percentage of their student population, beyond the end of the normal school day, in all of our district’s schools, for both academics and their social-emotional well-being, along with the ability to have the 21st CCLC staff working so closely with the actual teachers, in some cases be the actual teachers, who are teaching the content to those students? Quite simply stated, all of them!”

