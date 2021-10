Green Bay won on Monday night against the Lions. In other words, the Packers successfully punched their own personal punching bag. The notion that the expected victory against the Lions — which came despite a leaky defense that benefited from the combination of a leaky second-half sky and Jared Goff‘s undersized hands — somehow expunges all evidence of the Week One disaster in Jacksonville is ludicrous. The Packers won a game they were supposed to win. They were favored by 11.5 points, and they still had to sweat out a back-door cover in the closing minutes.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO