Intra-University Transfer Fair Helps Students Explore Majors
Each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs and Division of Enrollment and the Student Experience host the Intra-University Transfer (IUT) Fair to help students learn more about transferring to another school or college at Syracuse University. The fair also provides students with an opportunity to explore additional majors and minors, review requirements and the IUT process, and meet with representatives from each school and college.news.syr.edu
