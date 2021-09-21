Making a Difference in our Community — Marcia Gideon

Marcia Gideon talks briefly about volunteering at Boulevard Christian Church. What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?. "Since retiring I spend much of my time trying to give back to the community which gave me my roots. I am a true “ Okie from Muskogee“ born and raised! My husband and I have attended Boulevard Christian Church since 2012. Through Boulevard, I serve as the Community Care team leader and get to follow my passion for loving and helping others and hopefully being a Christ-like example that will draw them into a closer relationship with Him!"