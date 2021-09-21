CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfane cafe plans hit roadblock

An artistic and entrepreneurial couple were denied their permit by Newfane officials to set up a cafe at a former funeral home in Newfane this past week. The Edge of Nowhere Cafe, a proposed venue for themed events, educational workshops and dinner theater, came up before the Newfane Zoning Board on Sept. 13 and “a handful of neighbors” who were vehement in their opposition to the business which would replace the vacant funeral home at 6139 East Ave,, as related by Rhonda and Mark Parker, the couple who were poised to buy the property for the new business.

