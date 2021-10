Occasionally, as various orbiters make their rounds of Mars, they spot their ground-based friends far below. In a new image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), Perseverance has made a guest appearance. From hundreds of kilometers above the red planet, the rover appears as a tiny speck in the South Séítah region of the Jezero Crater. It's an image that demonstrates the very different instruments that we are using to explore the mysterious planet, from afar and from up very close indeed. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona) The mission of MRO, which has been in orbit since 2006, is primarily to study the atmosphere and large-scale...

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO