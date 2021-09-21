CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Richard Keith 'Dick' Wolf

 10 days ago

Richard Keith "Dick" Wolf, 88, of May Street passed away Sunday, September 19th, 2021 at 5:07 p.m. at his residence following a lengthy illness. Born October 23, 1932 in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was a son of the late Robert and Ada Rice Wolf. A lifetime area resident, Dick was retired from the former Crucible Steel Company in Midland, Pennsylvania in 1982 after 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean War.

