JOHNNY APPLESEED FESTIVAL WRAPS UP

Pioneer Days, hosted by the Friends of Beaver Creek State Park, will be held this weekend at Beaver Creek State Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All the historic buildings in Pioneer Village will be open with demonstrations of spinning, blacksmithing, quilting, rope making and walking stick carving. Gaston’s Mill will be operating. Watch as buckwheat, corn and grits are ground on the water-driven wheel, then buy some of the flour or cornmeal to take home. There will be fishing for the kids and many vendors selling both manufactured products and hand-crafted items. There will be an array of homemade soup including stuffed pepper soup, vegetarian vegetable, chicken noodle, ham and bean and chili. There will also be cornbread, kielbasa, cabbage and potatoes and haluski. Sandwiches include pulled pork, kielbasa and sauerkraut, sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions, chicken salad, sloppy joes and hot dogs. For dessert try a root beer or creamsickle float, buckeye candy or visit the bake sale. All the food has family-friendly pricing. (Submitted photo)

