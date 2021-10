For years we have pointed out the botched strategy of New England politicians in blocking new pipelines to the region from the Marcellus. In the past during cold weather events, New England, which relies heavily on natural gas to generate electricity, has imported natural gas from our enemies in Russia in order to keep the lights on (see Confirmed: LNG Coming to Boston on Jan 22 is Illegal Russian Gas). It’s truly insane that we import LNG from Russia when the Marcellus is a couple of hundred miles (and a short pipeline trip) away. Yet history is about to repeat itself again…

