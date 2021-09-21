CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana Use Disorder and Arrhythmias: What Were They Smoking?

By Brian Olshansky
Medscape News
 10 days ago

Marijuana ('cannabis') use is widespread and even legal, in some locales. Aside from the well-known central nervous system effects, cannabis may be associated with arrhythmias including atrial fibrillation, atrioventricular block, even ventricular fibrillation, as reported in case series.[1,2] One investigation[3] from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) considered 2 459 856 weighted hospitalized recreational marijuana users, of whom, during hospitalization, 2.7% had arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (1865/100 000), atrial flutter (346/100 000), supraventricular tachycardia (132/100 000), ventricular tachycardia (532/100 000), ventricular fibrillation (136/100 000), ventricular flutter (2/100 000), or 'Wolff-Parkinson-White' (80/100 000). In another report utilizing the NIS, of 570 556 patients with a primary discharge diagnosis of arrhythmias, 14 426 (2.53%) had 'cannabis-use disorder'[4] [a DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders] classification representing a fraction of overall users[5]). Any relationship between marijuana use and arrhythmias in both studies, however, was uncertain and unconvincing. There was no comparator group in either study. Is a link between cannabis and arrhythmia just a pipe dream?

