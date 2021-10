Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler has reportedly been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Hamler left in the first half of Sunday's game with the New York Jets when he went down awkwardly on his left leg, and the injury was bad enough for the broadcast not to show a replay. He had one catch on Sunday, a 28-yard reception in the first quarter that converted a third down and eventually led to a Denver touchdown.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO