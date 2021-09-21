A’s Chris Bassitt could be activated this week after facial surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. — Five weeks after being struck in the face by a line drive, Oakland A’s ace Chris Bassitt appears on the brink of a remarkable return to the mound. Bassitt, who faced long odds to return to the A’s before the regular season ends after undergoing facial surgery in Chicago five weeks ago, showed more progress on Monday in his latest bullpen throwing session. If he checks all the boxes on Tuesday morning, next step for the 32-year-old right-hander is to be activate and in a big league game as early as this week, manager Bob Melvin said. All signs point to Bassitt being activated as soon as Thursday. Or that’s the hope.