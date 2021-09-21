Relationship of Polypharmacy to HIV RNA Suppression in People Aged ≥ 50 Years Living With HIV

The role of antiretroviral therapy and changes in lifestyle in the management of HIV infections. Frank J. Palella, MD: The goals of the therapies that we use are part of the bigger picture of overall health improvement in quality and quantity of life, so both life span and health span. For the treatment of HIV, the antiretrovirals achieve this through suppressing the virus’s ability to make more of itself—to suppress viral replication, to essentially get persons with HIV to a point their peripheral blood viral load is undetectable using our most sensitive tests. By doing that, it improves immune health, stabilizes already healthy immune systems, helps replete those that have been weakened, and allows for the avoidance of illnesses that we know are associated with HIV’s effect on the immune system and the effect on overall levels of inflammation and adverse immune activation.

