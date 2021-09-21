CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Relationship of Polypharmacy to HIV RNA Suppression in People Aged ≥ 50 Years Living With HIV

Medscape News
 10 days ago

MM Murray; J Lin; A Buros Stein; ML Wilcox; J Cottreau; M Postelnick; FJ Palella. Objectives: People living with HIV (PLWH) aged ≥ 50 years face unique challenges regarding their medication therapies, especially antiretroviral therapy (ART). Use of ARTs, along with medications for comorbidities, may lead to adverse events, drug–drug interactions (DDIs) and poor adherence. The objective of this study was to identify the number of medications above which PLWH aged ≥ 50 years are less likely to be virally suppressed and to describe other associated patient-specific risk factors.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
SCIENCE
naturalhealth365.com

Are the COVID jabs causing cancer? One doctor finds 20-fold increase since jab rollout

Now, as more states and employers look to a shot mandate, one board-certified physician from Idaho is speaking out. “I’ve never seen this many endometrial cancers before,” doctor shocked by alarming cancer increase since COVID shot rollout. Ryan Cole, MD, is a board-certified dermatopathologist who owns a diagnostics laboratory in...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polypharmacy#Rna#Cancer#Plwh#Ci#Art
Sentinel

Benefits of taking omeprazole with positive effects on health

A omeprazole was the official drug widely marketed in Spain whose intake has different objectives on a health about the people. Although there are different types, practically each of them I learned uses for the same functions. This time we will focus on this Teva-Rifamar omeprazole, which contains a principle...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Dolutegravir/Lamivudine as a First-Line Regimen in a Test-and-Treat Setting for Newly Diagnosed People Living With HIV

Charlotte-Paige Rolle; Mezgebe Berhe; Tulika Singh; Roberto Ortiz; Anson Wurapa; Moti Ramgopal; Peter A. Leone; Jessica E. Matthews; Marybeth Dalessandro; Mark R. Underwood; Konstantinos Angelis; Brian R. Wynne; Deanna Merrill; Christopher Nguyen; Jean van Wyk; Andrew R. Zolopa. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: Dolutegravir/lamivudine (DTG/3TC) is indicated for treatment-naive and experienced...
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

Antiretroviral Therapy and Lifestyle Management in HIV

The role of antiretroviral therapy and changes in lifestyle in the management of HIV infections. Frank J. Palella, MD: The goals of the therapies that we use are part of the bigger picture of overall health improvement in quality and quantity of life, so both life span and health span. For the treatment of HIV, the antiretrovirals achieve this through suppressing the virus’s ability to make more of itself—to suppress viral replication, to essentially get persons with HIV to a point their peripheral blood viral load is undetectable using our most sensitive tests. By doing that, it improves immune health, stabilizes already healthy immune systems, helps replete those that have been weakened, and allows for the avoidance of illnesses that we know are associated with HIV’s effect on the immune system and the effect on overall levels of inflammation and adverse immune activation.
SCIENCE
evms.edu

Pair of NIH grants provide $5.5 million for HIV research

People who are HIV positive can expect to live an average lifespan – a prospect that was unheard of only a generation ago. But while anti-retroviral drugs have tamed one aspect of this once-deadly condition, HIV has proven to be a stubborn adversary that continues to linger and haunt its victims.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
WLNS

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is National HIV, AIDS, and Aging Awareness Day. It’s a diagnosis that affects thousands of Michiganders and experts say it still carries some stigma, some educators are working to change that. 6 news sat down with one Michigander who’s been living with HIV for more...
LANSING, MI
phillyvoice.com

Promising HIV cure developed by Temple researchers advances to clinical trial

Temple University researchers are preparing to begin clinical trials on an experimental HIV therapy that they believe could become the first functional cure for the virus that causes AIDs. The new, CRISPR-based treatment recently was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an investigational new drug, paving the...
TEMPLE, PA
MySanAntonio

Children dying of Covid in South Africa often also have HIV

South Africa should consider vaccinating adolescents against the coronavirus after data showed that the most common underlying cause of death among youngsters who contracted Covid-19 during the ongoing third wave was HIV infection, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said. "Given the high prevalence of HIV among adolescents in South...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Researchers Use Exosome-Based Strategy to Block HIV in Mice

NIH-funded study finds reduced levels of HIV in bone marrow, spleen, and brain after therapy. In a new study supported by the National Institutes of Health, researchers used exosomes, tiny nanoparticles capable of being taken up by cells, to deliver novel protein into the cells of mice infected with HIV. The protein attached to HIV’s genetic material and prevented it from replicating, resulting in reduced levels of HIV in the bone marrow, spleen, and brain. The study, funded by NIH’s National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and published in Nature Communications, paves the way for the development of novel delivery systems for suppressing HIV.
SCIENCE
spectrumlocalnews.com

HIV specialist reflects on 40 years since first AIDS cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been 40 years since the first cases of AIDS was reported in the United States. On June 5, 1981, the CDC published a report about the first five cases of what later became known as AIDS. Amity Medical Group HIV Director Wesley Thompson has been treating...
CHARLOTTE, NC
contagionlive.com

Sequencing Therapy in HIV

Considerations for switching therapies used to manage patients with HIV following resistance or progression on prior treatment. Grace McComsey, MD, FIDSA: John, as an HIV [human immunodeficiency virus] physician—you mentioned the study that will switch to darunavir COBI [darunavir-cobicistat-emtricitabine-tenofovir alafenamide]—if that is successful in alleviating weight gain, would you be in the same boat? Or would you say no, let me switch since I have other options, and not have to deal as much with the weight gain?
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

CRISPR gene editing to cure HIV? It’s now in clinical trials

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the nod for Excision BioTherapeutics to begin trials testing CRISPR gene editing...
SCIENCE
thebody.com

HIV Stigma Is Not Your Fault

We are currently living through an era of major viral plagues and contrasting privileges―one where, despite access to numerous COVID-19 vaccines, many people in this country refuse to protect themselves. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of people around the world continue to die from a lack of treatment options for the decades-old HIV epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

HIV Treatment Considerations: ART and Patient Weight

Drs Osama Hamdy and Tavell Kindall react to the association between weight gain and antiretroviral therapies used to treat HIV. Grace McComsey, MD, FIDSA: Tavell, in your clinic, how much does weight gain concern you? Do antiretroviral therapies [ART] play a role? When you see a patient and you want to choose a regimen for them, is that a big factor?
WEIGHT LOSS
contagionlive.com

Investigators Granted IND to Begin HIV Therapy Trials

The therapy, known as EBT-101, works by eliminating HIV-infected DNA from the genome. The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University has developed a therapy that they hope could become a potential HIV cure. The researchers have been refining CRISPR-based gene-editing technology to treat HIV for the last seven...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy