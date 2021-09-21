Relationship of Polypharmacy to HIV RNA Suppression in People Aged ≥ 50 Years Living With HIV
MM Murray; J Lin; A Buros Stein; ML Wilcox; J Cottreau; M Postelnick; FJ Palella. Objectives: People living with HIV (PLWH) aged ≥ 50 years face unique challenges regarding their medication therapies, especially antiretroviral therapy (ART). Use of ARTs, along with medications for comorbidities, may lead to adverse events, drug–drug interactions (DDIs) and poor adherence. The objective of this study was to identify the number of medications above which PLWH aged ≥ 50 years are less likely to be virally suppressed and to describe other associated patient-specific risk factors.
