Lamar Jackson won't officially be a free agent until 2023, but he is in line for a big-time payday soon. There's no doubt that the Ravens will want keep Jackson under team control, barring something unforeseen. Jackson is one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks, after all, so Baltimore will try to sign him to an extension in short order. The team will almost certainly use the franchise tag on him if they can't agree to one by the start of 2023 free agency.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO