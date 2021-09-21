How good is BYU? Could the Cougars run the table?

BYU is off to a great start this fall. The Cougars, the only team in the country to open with three Power Five schools, are not only unbeaten but haven’t even trailed in a game this season. They have demonstrated a knack for big plays when it matters most, whether it was Tyler Allgeier punching the ball out of an opponent’s grasp on a game-changing play against Arizona State or making key fourth-down stops. For all of the above, the Cougars are ranked 15th in this week’s AP Top-25 poll.