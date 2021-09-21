CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Encyclopedia of the Air

By Phillipe Roberts
 10 days ago
Camae Ayewa, aka Moor Mother, has spent the better part of a decade becoming the poet laureate of the apocalypse. So it’s strange to hear the Philadelphia sound artist say, “I ain’t got to fight no more.” Threaded through rolling drums and the squealing upward climb of a violin, the phrase that weaves Black Encyclopedia of the Air closer “Clock Fight” together seems to contradict a ferocious legacy of blurring past, present, and future into hissing indictments of history that still left room for hope. After years of chronicling the advent of armageddon, could the war really be over? She’s joked about calling this album her “sell-out” record, and it’s true that the collection of beats and soundscapes that she’s assembled with collaborator Olof Melander is her most accessible yet, but could Moor Mother really be hanging up her sword?

chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Florence Dore

MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Moor Mother – Black Encyclopedia of the Air

MUSIC
Film Threat

Black Hole

SCIENCE
Pitchfork

Flowerland

Pearl & the Oysters have always indulged in pleasurable excess. Juliette Pearl Davis (Pearl) and Joachim Polack (The Oysters)—school friends from Paris who left their homeland for Gainesville, Florida in the mid '10s and never looked back—make synth sounds you can sink your teeth into, gooey guitar licks that stick to the roof of your mouth, and vocal harmonies so syrupy they linger on your tastebuds. These qualities were present on their self-titled 2017 debut and even more prevalent on their second album, 2018’s Canned Music. On Flowerland, the whorl of Rhodes keys and sparkling synth tones that herald opener “Soft Science” introduce their complex textures, building on the work of favorites such as Stereolab, Wendy Carlos, and Os Mutantes. Polack lays down a gummy bassline that melts into the meat of the track, as Davis’ persuades guest Kuo-Hung Tseng, of Taipei art-pop quintet Sunset Rollercoaster, to join her at the beach.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to MuddyMya's "RIP Speaker Knokkerz": The Ones

Tony Shhnow, Bear1Boss, and whoever is rapping on SenseiATL, CashCache, or Popstar Benny beats at the moment are keeping Atlanta’s underground alive and well. Let’s add MuddyMya to that list; she just put out a new mixtape (MuddyWorld) where she lays her feathery melodies over neon bright synths and roaring 808s. An early standout from the tape is “RIP Speaker Knokkerz,” a track I could imagine blaring in a euphoric moshpit at a warehouse party where the cops get called. Over the course of three minutes, there are three separate blissful drops by the producers OK and Checkdior, and MuddyMya catches the groove in a slick way. It has that effortless cool of all the best Atlanta rap.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Crocus

For a folk-rock quartet that doesn’t rely on electronics or lush production, the Ophelias are hard to pin down. They can sound like Painted Shut-era Hop Along, early 2000s folk, or John Darnielle’s string-heavy modern releases as the Mountain Goats. Even the band’s story eludes catchy signifiers: Initial press claimed the band was made up of former “token girls” in their Ohio bands. Now, the Ophelias return as two women, one newly-joined non-binary bassist, and one trans male drummer. On their third album, Crocus, the band reflects this fluidity; the tense “Spirit Sent” starts out like toned-down PJ Harvey before concluding with layered strings; “Sacrificial Lamb” has adult-alternative hooks inside a lo-fi frame. Frontwoman Spencer Peppet grounds her bandmates’ kinetic energy with introspection, revisiting toxic relationships and dealing with her own self-worth. Crocus is a snapshot of four people figuring out their identities both as individual humans and as a subtly defiant band.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

And Then Life Was Beautiful

Nao’s voice glows even in her darkest moments, warm and radiant as a sparkle of fireflies in a mason jar. Since her breakout 2016 album For All We Know, that voice has channeled love and affection in nearly all its forms: love of self, love for your parents, every stage of romance from intoxicating first contact to awkward break-ups. Sometimes, relationships are redefined on songs like Know’s “In The Morning” or altogether broken on “Make It Out Alive,” a single from her second album, 2018’s astrology-themed Saturn. Regardless, Nao’s ear for the blend of R&B, UK garage, and soul she prefers sweetens whatever sour grapes there might be with the precision and power expected of an artist who grew up listening to both Jill Scott and Burial.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Trapland Pat's "Thru Da Door": The Ones

If you’ve ever set foot in a Haitian household, then Trapland Pat’s “Thru Da Door” will sound familiar. Producer 30atwill’s electronic keyboard melody brings to mind Kompa, one of the most popular music genres in Haiti. It’s not a coincidence. The wide-eyed Trapland Pat is of Haitian heritage and comes from Broward County, a section of South Florida where you can’t drive too far without catching the aroma from a restaurant with the blue and red flag in the window. In an interview, Pat spoke about how Haitians were looked at as outsiders in his neighborhood for a long time: “You could get jumped for being Haitian down here when we were growing up.” Even with that influence, his rapping is much more in tune with the wave of South Florida rap that has been the norm since Kodak hit the scene; he’s subtly melodic and catchy even outside of the hook. He does the beat justice by making what he grew up with into something new.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Weather Station Shares New Songs on Deluxe Edition of Ignorance: Listen

The Weather Station has shared the deluxe edition of her latest album Ignorance. Out now on digital streaming platforms, it features live and piano versions of songs from the original LP, as well two new tracks: “Look” and “Better Now.” A 2xLP set is due out November 19 via Fat Possum. Check out a visualizer for “Better Now” below and scroll down for the full deluxe album.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Heart Pumps Kool-Aid

There is a certain genre of image, popular on lonely, neurotic networks like Twitter and Reddit, called “liminal space.” These pictures show links between one hub of activity and another, places designed to dissolve from memory: an empty hotel hallway between bustling conference rooms, a clean road arcing through a blank suburb, an isolated gas station spilling fluorescent light onto midwinter snow. They are uncanny because they force you to focus on something meant to be ignorable; they sweep the edge into the center, upsetting the usual weight of things.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Shane Arnold's "Hurried": The Ones

Shane Arnold hails from Las Vegas, but the music he makes is indebted to East Coast hip-hop. Over the jazz loop that forms the backbone of the ironically titled “Hurried,” he takes his time expressing himself. He’s lucid yet languid, and though he doesn’t try to show off, every line lands with purpose. As a passage of Rhodes, drums, and double bass repeats, he layers brags into his contemplative bars: “My axioms made me an agent for truth/One less reason for you niggas to get back in the booth.” It would be easy to describe his flow as a stream of consciousness, but I don’t know anyone who thinks this clearly. “Hurried” is more like a series of edited notes to himself, scrubbed of all the doubt and overthinking of the first draft. As the song comes to a close, his final line is an expression of self-acceptance, delivered with levity: “If I ain’t trash, I’m glad.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Empath Share Video for New Song "Born 100 Times": Watch

The Philadelphia rock band Empath have returned with a new song. “Born 100 Times” is their first new music since their 2019 debut album Active Listening: Night on Earth. The song’s music video was filmed at a state fair. Find it below. (The video opens with a warning that it “contains flashing lights and/or imagery which may affect viewers with photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities.”)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pitchfork

Local Valley

José González never sounds like he’s in a hurry. He takes his sweet time both in song and in life: The gap between the Swedish songwriter’s third solo album, 2015’s Vestiges & Claws, and fourth, Local Valley, was long enough to encompass the entirety of Trump’s presidency, several Lorde rebrands, and some 13 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard albums. Empires rise and fall; celebrity marriages come and go. Yet the basic elements of González’s sound have been more or less preserved in amber since 2003’s Veneer: sparse arrangements, intricate acoustic fingerpicking, gently philosophical lyrics, and a plaintive voice that’s halfway between a murmur and a croon. Never freaky enough for the freak-folk movement nor chronically chill enough for the Jack Johnson dudes, González carved out his own niche, imbuing his music with a sense of timelessness that’s impervious to trends but also susceptible to a sameness that can be stifling.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Chloe Moriondo Shares New Video for "Favorite Band": Watch

Singer-songwriter Chloe Moriondo has shared a new video for their song “Favorite Band.” They nod to a handful of different acts in the song’s lyrics, and a few of them make appearances in the video: Simple Plan, Girlpool, All Time Low, and Pierce the Veil. Take a look below. Paramore’s...
MUSIC
pghcitypaper.com

Best R&B Band: Bill Henry Band

In 2019, The Bill Henry Band released their album Ride. With songs like “Slow Down” and “All Night,” the album showcases Henry’s crisp, smooth vocals reminiscent of R&B acts like Jon B, conjuring a feeling of the genre in a different era. A focus on love songs and romantic ballads transport listeners back to the golden age of R&B.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitchfork

Lowkey Superstar Deluxe

Kari Faux’s music prizes self-possession. The time-wasters (“No Small Talk”), scrubs (“Lie 2 My Face),” and social media hucksters (“On the Internet”) who haunt her songs aren’t just pests—they’re rudderless and confused, unsure of who they are and what they want. Kari can’t relate. Her mixtape Lowkey Superstar gushes with easy confidence, her rapping and singing playful and nonchalant. The deluxe edition brings some guests into her self-assured world.
MUSIC
