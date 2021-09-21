Hey Tony
The producer compilation album is a rite of passage within rap music. It’s one thing to create instrumental albums that stand on their own or collaborate on a project with a single artist, but the compilation album comes with a different set of requirements. Catering beats to different artists across one project requires sharp balancing skills that not every producer possesses, and great recent examples—like Metro Boomin’s 2018 album Not All Heroes Wear Capes or Black Noi$e’s 2020 effort Oblivion—use several voices and styles to create mosaics grander than the sum of their parts.pitchfork.com
