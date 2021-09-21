CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hey Tony

By Dylan Green
The producer compilation album is a rite of passage within rap music. It’s one thing to create instrumental albums that stand on their own or collaborate on a project with a single artist, but the compilation album comes with a different set of requirements. Catering beats to different artists across one project requires sharp balancing skills that not every producer possesses, and great recent examples—like Metro Boomin’s 2018 album Not All Heroes Wear Capes or Black Noi$e’s 2020 effort Oblivion—use several voices and styles to create mosaics grander than the sum of their parts.

Pitt News

Of Sound Mind | Low’s “Hey What”

A cacophony of guitars and synthesizers swirls around your head before collapsing into a rhythmic, distorted backbeat. A strong voice comes in, tightly mimicked by a chorus of harmonies. And just when the song seems to crest in intensity, it decays into a minutes-long meditative outro full of more synthesizers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitchfork

Listen to Remble’s “Rocc Climbing” [ft. Lil Yachty]: The Ones

After spending a good chunk of the last year as an affiliate of Michigan’s rap scene, Lil Yachty is searching for a new regional scene to temporarily call home. When he thought it might be Queens, he took a swing at the sample-based drill wave with a Shawny Binladen-type song produced by Cash Cobain, but that didn’t really work out. Next up is L.A., and on “Rocc Climbing” he does a fine enough Drakeo the Ruler imitation, but I probably would have never clicked on it again if it wasn’t for Remble. The Los Angeles rapper, who was taken under the wing of the aforementioned Drakeo earlier this year, delivers his mix of threats and boasts with a flow that sounds like he just got off The Mayflower. At one point, he raps, “Yeah I’m happy with my girl but I want Blac Chyna,” only to take it back in the same verse: “I hope you don’t really believe that I want Blac Chyna.” It’s probably Remble’s most fun raps since “Gordon Ramsay Freestyle,” and not even Yachty’s scene hopping can hold it back.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“≈ In The Pinewaves ≈ / guardian angel bear”

The word “dreamlike” often bears an association of hazy, fluid arrangements, but Angel Marcloid seizes on the chaotic and absurd whiplash of the subconscious in her work as Fire-Toolz. She burrows further into her all-encompassing explorations on her first double album Eternal Home. With the opening two-song set, “≈ In The Pinewaves ≈ / guardian angel bear,” Marcloid pulls from what seems like an unlimited expanse of textures, lending the impression of a supernatural architect.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pee Wee Ellis, Jazz Saxophonist and Bandleader, Dies at 80

Jazz saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis, best known for his work leading bands for James Brown and Van Morisson, has died. He was 80. Bootsy Collins tweeted of Ellis’ “brilliant arrangements,” calling him a “silent genius.” In a statement on his Facebook page, Ellis’ family said:. “With great sadness we have...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to MuddyMya’s “RIP Speaker Knokkerz”: The Ones

Tony Shhnow, Bear1Boss, and whoever is rapping on SenseiATL, CashCache, or Popstar Benny beats at the moment are keeping Atlanta’s underground alive and well. Let’s add MuddyMya to that list; she just put out a new mixtape (MuddyWorld) where she lays her feathery melodies over neon bright synths and roaring 808s. An early standout from the tape is “RIP Speaker Knokkerz,” a track I could imagine blaring in a euphoric moshpit at a warehouse party where the cops get called. Over the course of three minutes, there are three separate blissful drops by the producers OK and Checkdior, and MuddyMya catches the groove in a slick way. It has that effortless cool of all the best Atlanta rap.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mouth Full of Glass

Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist Macie Stewart has had a hand in making some of the best tracks of the past five years transcendent. Their string work added a vital spark to the single that SZA named after Drew Barrymor and the title track of indie rock band Whitney’s breakthrough album. Stewart’s own career is a tour of the Chicago scene: Starting with the genre-splicing group Kid These Days, which featured rapper Vic Mensa and a debut album produced by Jeff Tweedy, Stewart (who uses she and they pronouns) honed their skills in bands like the avant-garde jazz group Marker. Later, she became a session player for Top 40 acts like Chance the Rapper and underground stars like Nnamdi. Most visibly, she and Sima Cunningham make up the avant-pop duo Ohmme, who released their third album last year.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Remember Her Name

Country singer Mickey Guyton has billed her debut as a closing chapter rather than an introduction: “Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last 10 years of my life in Nashville,” she explained. This is a crucial distinction for the rising songwriter, who has spent the past decade in a sort of Music Row purgatory. While it’s common for aspiring country artists to find their careers stalled out on the road to widespread recognition, Guyton has faced a disproportionately long time in limbo as a Black woman in an overwhelmingly white industry. Though she signed to Universal in 2011 and released a minor hit in 2015’s “Better Than You Left Me,” it took another five years before Guyton would even have the chance to record a proper full-length.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Flowerland

Pearl & the Oysters have always indulged in pleasurable excess. Juliette Pearl Davis (Pearl) and Joachim Polack (The Oysters)—school friends from Paris who left their homeland for Gainesville, Florida in the mid '10s and never looked back—make synth sounds you can sink your teeth into, gooey guitar licks that stick to the roof of your mouth, and vocal harmonies so syrupy they linger on your tastebuds. These qualities were present on their self-titled 2017 debut and even more prevalent on their second album, 2018’s Canned Music. On Flowerland, the whorl of Rhodes keys and sparkling synth tones that herald opener “Soft Science” introduce their complex textures, building on the work of favorites such as Stereolab, Wendy Carlos, and Os Mutantes. Polack lays down a gummy bassline that melts into the meat of the track, as Davis’ persuades guest Kuo-Hung Tseng, of Taipei art-pop quintet Sunset Rollercoaster, to join her at the beach.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Moot Davis, “Hey Hey”

In Their Words: “I wrote this song in Nashville in 2002 just before I got signed to Pete Anderson’s Little Dog Records label. It’s a song that I’ve had in my back pocket for a long time, but when I was gathering tunes for this album I took it back out. The song was pretty close to being done, but the chorus needed to be reworked. My girlfriend Katie actually came up with the chorus while she was busy painting one of the large pictures that hangs in our little house.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Listen to Trapland Pat’s “Thru Da Door”: The Ones

If you’ve ever set foot in a Haitian household, then Trapland Pat’s “Thru Da Door” will sound familiar. Producer 30atwill’s electronic keyboard melody brings to mind Kompa, one of the most popular music genres in Haiti. It’s not a coincidence. The wide-eyed Trapland Pat is of Haitian heritage and comes from Broward County, a section of South Florida where you can’t drive too far without catching the aroma from a restaurant with the blue and red flag in the window. In an interview, Pat spoke about how Haitians were looked at as outsiders in his neighborhood for a long time: “You could get jumped for being Haitian down here when we were growing up.” Even with that influence, his rapping is much more in tune with the wave of South Florida rap that has been the norm since Kodak hit the scene; he’s subtly melodic and catchy even outside of the hook. He does the beat justice by making what he grew up with into something new.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Teases New Song ‘Xscape’ in Mysterious Trailer for New Album ‘Life of a Don’

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.  Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his...
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

Tony Thompson

December 1985 “On The Power Station album, I’m beginning to approach what I’m shooting for. My drums sound bigger than life, and I’m getting to play so much—really blasting off, but still working that funk groove. There are a lot of drummers who can play that fancy Billy Cobham stuff—play the chops, pull off odd […]
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Heart Pumps Kool-Aid

There is a certain genre of image, popular on lonely, neurotic networks like Twitter and Reddit, called “liminal space.” These pictures show links between one hub of activity and another, places designed to dissolve from memory: an empty hotel hallway between bustling conference rooms, a clean road arcing through a blank suburb, an isolated gas station spilling fluorescent light onto midwinter snow. They are uncanny because they force you to focus on something meant to be ignorable; they sweep the edge into the center, upsetting the usual weight of things.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Local Valley

José González never sounds like he’s in a hurry. He takes his sweet time both in song and in life: The gap between the Swedish songwriter’s third solo album, 2015’s Vestiges & Claws, and fourth, Local Valley, was long enough to encompass the entirety of Trump’s presidency, several Lorde rebrands, and some 13 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard albums. Empires rise and fall; celebrity marriages come and go. Yet the basic elements of González’s sound have been more or less preserved in amber since 2003’s Veneer: sparse arrangements, intricate acoustic fingerpicking, gently philosophical lyrics, and a plaintive voice that’s halfway between a murmur and a croon. Never freaky enough for the freak-folk movement nor chronically chill enough for the Jack Johnson dudes, González carved out his own niche, imbuing his music with a sense of timelessness that’s impervious to trends but also susceptible to a sameness that can be stifling.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Crocus

For a folk-rock quartet that doesn’t rely on electronics or lush production, the Ophelias are hard to pin down. They can sound like Painted Shut-era Hop Along, early 2000s folk, or John Darnielle’s string-heavy modern releases as the Mountain Goats. Even the band’s story eludes catchy signifiers: Initial press claimed the band was made up of former “token girls” in their Ohio bands. Now, the Ophelias return as two women, one newly-joined non-binary bassist, and one trans male drummer. On their third album, Crocus, the band reflects this fluidity; the tense “Spirit Sent” starts out like toned-down PJ Harvey before concluding with layered strings; “Sacrificial Lamb” has adult-alternative hooks inside a lo-fi frame. Frontwoman Spencer Peppet grounds her bandmates’ kinetic energy with introspection, revisiting toxic relationships and dealing with her own self-worth. Crocus is a snapshot of four people figuring out their identities both as individual humans and as a subtly defiant band.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Shane Arnold’s “Hurried”: The Ones

Shane Arnold hails from Las Vegas, but the music he makes is indebted to East Coast hip-hop. Over the jazz loop that forms the backbone of the ironically titled “Hurried,” he takes his time expressing himself. He’s lucid yet languid, and though he doesn’t try to show off, every line lands with purpose. As a passage of Rhodes, drums, and double bass repeats, he layers brags into his contemplative bars: “My axioms made me an agent for truth/One less reason for you niggas to get back in the booth.” It would be easy to describe his flow as a stream of consciousness, but I don’t know anyone who thinks this clearly. “Hurried” is more like a series of edited notes to himself, scrubbed of all the doubt and overthinking of the first draft. As the song comes to a close, his final line is an expression of self-acceptance, delivered with levity: “If I ain’t trash, I’m glad.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

J. Cole Joins Wale on His New Song “Poke It Out”: Listen

Wale has shared a new song called “Poke It Out,” and it’s his first collaboration with J. Cole since 2018’s “My Boy (Freestyle).” The song is set to appear on Wale’s new album Folarin II, which is out October 22 via Warner. Listen to the new track below. Folarin II...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tems Performs “Avoid Things” on Kimmel: Watch

Lagos-based singer and songwriter Tems was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Nigerian artist performed her new song “Avoid Things” from recent EP If Orange Was a Place. Watch it happen below. The new EP, which also features “Crazy Tings,” is the follow-up to...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kali Uchis and SZA Share New “Fue Mejor” Video: Watch

Kali Uchis has shared the music video for a new version of her Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ track “Fue Mejor,” now featuring SZA. Check out the Daniel Sannwald–directed video below. Of the track, Kali Uchis said in a statement: “This is Latin R&B, this is SZA...
MUSIC
