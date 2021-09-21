Healthcare Leaders: The Importance of Embracing Patient Engagement

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the use of programmatic messages being shared by pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations. With digital advertising spending in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry rising to 9.53 billion dollars last year, programmatic communications are reshaping the landscape of interactions between brands and healthcare professionals (HCPs). In the highly regulated healthcare sector, accurate and trusted information is vital for life sciences companies to advance the programmatic ecosystem. Thus, the validity of shared content is of the utmost importance when serving messages to HCPs. Hence, informative communications have become prominent to advance programmatic efforts in the category to deliver high-quality educational content in the healthcare space.

