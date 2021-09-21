CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Healthcare Leaders: The Importance of Embracing Patient Engagement

By Carina Edwards, CEO of Quil
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are incredibly lucky to live in a historically connected world. The internet, smartphones, and technology of all kinds have brought people together in ways unimaginable just a few decades ago. These massive communications paradigm shifts have also left their mark on medicine, although in an unpredictable way. One of the most positive impacts on healthcare hasn’t been a breakthrough treatment or therapy – but an increase in patient engagement and a deep understanding of its importance in positive health outcomes.

hitconsultant.net

Comments / 0

Related
HIT Consultant

Healthcare Automation Most Urgent Need to Improve Patient Care, Report Finds

Half of the healthcare administrative staff report seeing an increase in the amount of manual data entry in the past 12 months — and 92% of clinicians agree that too much time spent on administrative tasks is a major contributor to healthcare worker burnout. This and other findings are revealed in the new Internet of Healthcare Report, produced by independent research firm Wakefield Research on behalf of Olive. The report uncovers how 1,700 patients, healthcare professionals, administrative staff and executives view the healthcare patient and employee experience.
HEALTH
pymnts

FirstView CEO Says Healthcare Innovation Starts With Elimination of Patient Billing Surprises

To hear Bob Raffo tell it, fear is one of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of medical treatment in the U.S. But the FirstView CEO isn’t talking about concern over getting a shot or undergoing a painful procedure; he’s talking about financial fear, or the crippling reality that keeps countless patients from seeking necessary healthcare solely because they’re afraid they won’t be able to afford it.
HEALTH SERVICES
Stamford Advocate

MD Revolution, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare launch Remote Patient Monitoring for COVID-19 patients

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. San Diego-based care management company MD Revolution recently partnered with Memphis-based healthcare system Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to implement a Remote Patient Monitoring program for recovering COVID-19 patients. “MD Revolution was able to rapidly deploy effective and personalized COVID-19 follow-up care to non-critical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

New Report: Half Of US Patients In The Dark About Healthcare Payment Options

Today’s patients are well aware of their options as retail consumers, and their desire for transparency and streamlined payments processes is now impacting their loyalty to healthcare providers. According to PYMNTS research, only 30% of consumers are able to access a cost estimate for healthcare services before making an appointment, and with 64% of patients paying some out-of-pocket costs for healthcare or prescriptions after they visit their doctor, this lack of transparency in payments has become a key concern for consumers.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Family Caregivers#Health Literacy#Healthcare Industry#Webmd#Jama
Healthcare IT News

Why patient-centred digital systems are revolutionising healthcare

A/Prof Clair Sullivan, Head, University of Queensland Digital Health Network; A/Prof Low Cheng Ooi, Chief Technology Officer, Sheares Healthcare Group. Traditionally, healthcare data has centred around clinicians and institutions who largely controlled patient interaction. Lately, however, there has been a shift to consumer-centred systems. This is enabling patients to interact with health professionals and get involved in their own care, leading to greater engagement, improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.
HEALTH
The Atascadero News

CDC to Invest $2.1 Billion to Protect Patients and Healthcare Workers

Funding to strengthen and equip state, local, and territorial public health departments. NATIONAL — The Biden-Harris Administration announced a $2.1 billion investment to improve infection prevention and control activities across the U.S. public health and healthcare sectors. The Biden-Harris Administration, working through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is investing American Rescue Plan funding to strengthen and equip state, local, and territorial public health departments and other partner organizations with the resources needed to better fight infections in U.S. healthcare facilities, including COVID-19 and other known and emerging infectious diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
skillednursingnews.com

Future Leader: Toni Fimowicz, National Director of Organizational Development, Villa Healthcare

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of senior housing, skilled nursing, home health and hospice care. To see this year’s future leaders, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/. Toni Fimowicz, national director...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Grand Haven Tribune

Hospice patients embracing technology

One patient went across the country to visit a favorite lake in California. Another traveled to Romania to take in views of the village where she’d been born. A third fulfilled a dream of embarking on a hot air balloon ride. In all three instances, none of these patients left...
HEALTH SERVICES
akbizmag.com

ASHNHA Announces 2021 Quality & Patient Safety Awards, Honors Alaska’s Healthcare Workers

During the pandemic, Alaska’s healthcare providers have worked through incredibly challenging circumstances to continue to deliver high-quality patient care programs and support sustainable improvements in quality and patient safety. ASHNHA’s annual Quality & Patient Safety awards honor healthcare workers across the state. This year, the recognition comes at a critical time as healthcare professionals work long and demanding shifts to battle rising COVID cases and are forced to make incredibly difficult decisions as hospitalizations escalate and capacity is strained.
MedCity News

Healthcare leaders share lessons learned addressing social determinants of health

In 2016, Geisinger opened its Fresh Food Farmacy, a program that connects people with type 2 diabetes with fresh food weekly, social services and a care team to help them manage their health. The Pennsylvania-based health system started the program in an area that has high rates of diabetes and food insecurity, and so far, has seen promising results, including a bigger impact on participants’ hemoglobin A1c levels than medication.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

The Importance Of Programmatic Messaging Is Rising In The Healthcare Industry

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the use of programmatic messages being shared by pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations. With digital advertising spending in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry rising to 9.53 billion dollars last year, programmatic communications are reshaping the landscape of interactions between brands and healthcare professionals (HCPs). In the highly regulated healthcare sector, accurate and trusted information is vital for life sciences companies to advance the programmatic ecosystem. Thus, the validity of shared content is of the utmost importance when serving messages to HCPs. Hence, informative communications have become prominent to advance programmatic efforts in the category to deliver high-quality educational content in the healthcare space.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Healthcare Leaders Continue to Care for Caregivers

Healthcare professionals have been dealing with the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic longer than other professionals. Reports around the globe confirm that they are now reporting higher than average rates of insomnia, anxiety, depression, and burnout. Leaders across industries and sectors can learn from healthcare leaders' response. Eighteen months...
HEALTH
wgxa.tv

Atrium's CEO recognized as diversity leader in healthcare

MACON, Ga. -- The CEO of one of Macon's hospital systems is getting recognized as a leader in healthcare. The magazine "Modern Healthcare" named Delvecchio Finley, CEO and President of Atrium Health Navicent, as one of its 2021 Top 25 Diversity Leaders in Healthcare. The award recognizes the field's strongest...
MACON, GA
physicianspractice.com

Four ways an EHR can improve patient engagement

Patient engagement is about involving the patient in their own care. So use one of your key tech tools - your EHR - to help boost that involvement. At its core, improving patient engagement is about involving the patient in their own care, and as a result, enhancing outcomes. EHRs...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

PacificEast Health: Data Services Provider Aims to Transform Healthcare Engagement with the Launch of a New Division

PacificEast Health will help healthcare organizations to improve audience engagement by providing accurate, complete contact information. Oregon-based PacificEast Research Inc. announced the launch of its PacificEast Health division. The new division will help healthcare organizations including payers, providers, staffing agencies, and nonprofits to engage with members, patients, providers, nurses, and donors more effectively.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Rimidi Launches EHR-Integrated Patient Reported Outcomes Tool, Survé

– Today, Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, announced the official launch of its EHR-integrated Patient Reported Outcomes tool, Survé by Rimidi. – While originally deployed as a virtual screening and triage tool to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings, Survé has...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

axialHealthcare Rebrands as Wayspring, Raises $75M for Value-Based Care Solution

– Wayspring, formerly axialHealthcare, announced today its new name and a $75M investment from Valtruis, Centene Corporation, CareSource, HLM Venture Partners, and existing investors Highmark Ventures, .406 Ventures, the Blue Venture Fund, and Oak HC/FT. Wayspring will use the capital to scale its value-based care solution, a full-risk medical home model for substance use disorder (SUD).
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

AlleyCorp Launches $100M Healthcare Venture Fund for NYC Early-Stage Digital Health Startups

– AlleyCorp, a NYC firm dedicated to founding, funding, and building transformative companies across industries today announced the launch of the AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund, an $100M early-stage venture capital healthcare fund and incubator. The physician-led healthcare fund builds on AlleyCorp’s momentum in digital health and responds to the growing need and opportunity, made all the more urgent by the pandemic, to enable higher-quality, lower-cost healthcare for all.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
520
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy