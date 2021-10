The 2021 high school football season started a little earlier than usual, with the Battle at the Beach proving to be a great way to kick things off. While Mother Nature didn’t exactly cooperate over the three-day, 11-game showcase, the buzz that it created proved that people were eager for the return of football. It set the stage for what has been a great first half to a highly anticipated season.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 HOUR AGO