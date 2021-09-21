CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall arrives Wednesday with cooler air!

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have one more warm day before a cold front moves through our area. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. There is a 40% rain chance. A cold front moves our way Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Expect some rain and storms along the cold front. Not as warm Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s. It's going to actually be chilly Thursday through Sunday mornings with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s. Sweater weather! Sunny skies forecast during that time period with rain unlikely. Less humid and breezy Wednesday and Thursday!

