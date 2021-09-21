Daily Log: 09/20

Births



McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital

Lauren and Trent Fisher, Oregon, boy, Sept. 17.

Kylie and Eric Bergner, Maumee, boy, Sept. 18.





Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Lorine Joyce, Toledo, boy, Sept. 17.

Victoria Stegner, Toledo, girl, Sept. 18.

Chloe Lawrence, Toledo, boy, Sept. 18.





ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Kelsie and Nick Ort, Lambertville, boy, Sept. 18.





ProMedica Flower Hospital

Brittney and Christopher Newsome, Whitehouse, boy, Sept. 18.

Abigail and Andrew Tracey, Toledo, boy, Sept. 18.





ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Nataja Turner, Toledo, twin girls, Aug. 26.

Brittany and Andrew Frost, Swanton, boy, Sept. 13.

Rakila Marshall, Toledo, boy, Sept. 16.

Brenda Allen, Toledo, boy, Sept. 16.

Kylie and Zack Giljum, Sylvania, girl, Sept. 18.

Carrie and Michael Barr, Elmore, girl, Sept. 19.





Crime reports



Homicide

Dartaya Ragland, shot in residence in 2500 block of Consaul.





Felonious assaults

Corey Sumner, no injuries reported from assault in 3500 block of Suder.

Michael Murray, stabbed at gas station in 3800 block of Haverhill.

M. Baumgarten, assaulted at business in 5700 block of Telegraph.

Q. Carrington, assaulted at business in 700 block of Western.

Dejuan Flemmings, stabbed at residence in 4400 block of Vermaas.





Robberies

Adolfo Gonzales, no loss reported from business in 100 block of Oak.

Sami Balti, cash and credit cards from business in 1700 block of Arlington.

Willie Tate, no loss reported from business in 900 block of North Huron.





Burglaries

Justice William, no loss reported from residence in 1000 block of Woodland.

Dale Friend, cash and medication from residence in 1600 block of Ironwood.

David McDonald, rugs, television, and clothes from residence in 1700 block of Oakwood.

Ashara Johnson, television from residence in 1700 block of Macomber.

Christine Stiger, no loss reported from residence in 1100 block of Bancroft.

Tempest Hayes, no loss reported from residence in 1600 block of Twin Oaks.

Terrance James, clothing, jewelry, sport memorabilia, other items from residence in 2800 block of A.





Thefts

Sally Sobczak, medication from vehicle in 2300 block of Airport.

Donnie Prowell, gun from vehicle in 300 block of Hanover.

Kamry Lobsinger, money from residence in 1100 block of Westwood.

Jerry Lutz, catalytic converters from vehicles in 3600 block of McGregor.

Molli Martin, cell phone and cash from business in 1300 block of Washington.

Dolanda Tolbert, cash from residence in 1500 block of Oakwood.