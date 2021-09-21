CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 09/21

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Sept. 8-9 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” brindle female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered Aug. 31 by J'aime Zimmerman, Southview Drive, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray and white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; surrendered Sept. 3 by Ronald Sawyer, Blum Street, Toledo.

Boxer, brown male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (9 years old, cancer, large open mass on back); surrendered Sept. 8 by Tamara Crandall, Ohio Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered Sept. 7 by Sean Niciejewski, Ottawa Trail Road, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Sept. 7-9 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” brindle and black male; surrendered Aug. 18 by Dylan Borton, Belpre Drive, Washington Township.

“Pit bull,” black and white male; stray picked up July 21 by a control officer at 1166 Lincoln Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray and white male; stray picked up Aug. 25 by a control officer at 925 Coventry Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white female; stray taken to shelter July 29 by Jose Guerrero, Erie Street, Toledo, from the 5800 block of West Alexis Road, Sylvania.


Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

