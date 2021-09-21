Thomas R. Kearns, 62, of Waterford, Ohio, died on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the James Cancer Center at OSU Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on December 29, 1958, in Beverly, Ohio, son of William Graydon and Opal Starcher Kearns. He had been a mechanic for many years and owned and operated Kearns Auto Service. He graduated from Waterford High School in 1977 and served on the Wolf Creek School District School Board for many years. Tom was a longtime member of the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department and in his early days he coached several youth sports teams. He was married on September 15, 1979, to Lea Lilly Kearns who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Chris Kearns (Kim) of Waterford and Brad Kearns (Bree) of Waterford; and a daughter, Lisa Pennell (Matt) of Hackney; three grandchildren, Nacaida and Xaiden Kearns and Ryan Pennell; and two sisters, Bonita Van Dyke and Kay Whiting. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Daniel Kearns; and two sisters, Jessie Ellen Bennett and Saundra Robinson.