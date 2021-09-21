Stephanie Shell: Pennsylvania needs climate action. Our health Is on the line.
Climate change is a public health emergency. It’s simple — as pollution dirties our air, as our days become hotter, and as we suffer through stronger and more frequent extreme weather events, the health and well-being of people and communities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are impacted. Hurricane Ida and the flooding that followed in Philadelphia made it abundantly clear that we need climate action now to address the climate crisis.www.phillytrib.com
Comments / 4