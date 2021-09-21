William L. Spafford (1929 - 2021)

William L. Spafford, a longtime Jeep employee and U.S. Navy veteran remembered for his generosity and gregarious nature, died Sept. 13 at Rockland Ridge nursing home in Belpre, Ohio. He was 92.

Family believes Mr. Spafford passed from congestive heart failure, his grandson, George Thomas, said.

A Toledo native, Mr. Spafford was born Jan. 12, 1929, to William Hill Spafford and Corine Delaney Spafford. He was a descendant of Major Amos Spafford, who was one of the early settlers of Perrysburg.

Mr. Spafford was married to his wife, Ann Marie Spafford, for more than 70 years, and the couple raised five children together.

He served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Leyte as a mechanic in the 1950s, returning to northwestern Ohio to build his own home in Maumee at a time when much of the surrounding area was undeveloped.

Mr. Spafford would later regale his children and grandchildren with stories of digging through clay, one shovelful at a time, to connect the house to the water and sewer lines, or building additions to make sure the growing family had more room.

During his career, Mr. Spafford was an assembly line mechanic at Chrysler's Toledo Assembly complex, though his skillset never quite stayed at work.

Mr. Thomas recalled his grandmother talking about maneuvering around parts as Mr. Spafford rebuilt carburetors in the house, and remembers him tinkering with cars on a regular basis.

"In some of the home videos we have, there are kids playing in the yard while he's working on a car, and he always seemed to be having some project with a car going on somewhere in the driveway," his grandson said.

Mr. Spafford was a devout Catholic who attended Mass at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns.

Mr. Thomas said his grandfather was a man of faith who was ahead of his time when it came to speaking out against issues of racism and discrimination.

“He was always very religious, but also at the same time, very understanding of other people,” his grandson said. “He had very strong feelings about being Catholic, but he was also very accepting of other people.”

In retirement, he stayed active in the Catholic Church and made rosaries in his spare time.

He was the subject of a 2011 Blade article for his work making rosaries, replacing beads with the seeds from an East Asian plant called Job's Tears. He joked that the weed-like plant is "not very pretty," but also said that he liked using his time to make rosaries.

"I don't want money getting into it," Mr. Spafford said then. "I'm a retired old guy, and this is just a hobby for me."

Mr. Spafford maintained good health well into his 70s and 80s, often surprising at check-ups when he said the only medication he took was the occasional aspirin.

Up until the end of his life, Mr. Spafford maintained his sense of humor and positivity that allowed him to connect with others even in assisted living, his grandson said.

"Especially toward the end, I think he was very happy in a lot of ways," Mr. Thomas said. "The nursing staff where he stayed, the staff just fell in love with him because he was just very positive, friendly, and always joking around with them."

Mr. Spafford was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary; his sister, and his parents.

Mr. Spafford is survived by his wife; three daughters, Terra Summers, Christine Sayre, and Lori Spafford; a son, Dan; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.