Beverly, OH

Fort Frye gets feedback on mask mandate

Marietta Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY — On Monday, a parent in the Fort Frye Local School District made a formal request that their child not be required to wear a mask on the basis of religion. Parents, teachers and even principals came to the board of education meeting to express their opinions about the recent mask mandate in the district. The mandate states that masks will be worn at all times by teachers, staff, students and visitors except for when outdoors and eating.

www.mariettatimes.com

