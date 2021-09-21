CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS NORTHEASTERN RALLS...SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND NORTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hannibal to 7 miles northeast of Frankford to near Tarrants, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Louisiana, Payson, Pike, Barry, Pleasant Hill, Atlas, Beverly and Pittsfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 172 near exit 2. Interstate 72 between exits 4 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Refugio, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 03:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Refugio; Inland Refugio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Aransas, central Refugio and eastern Bee Counties through 400 AM CDT At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bonnie View, or 7 miles east of Woodsboro, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Refugio, Woodsboro, Quintana and Bonnie View. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 662 and 668. US Highway 77 between mile markers 612 and 630. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kinney, Maverick, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Kinney; Maverick; Uvalde; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kinney County in south central Texas Northeastern Maverick County in south central Texas Southwestern Uvalde County in south central Texas Northwestern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 453 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dabney, Blewett, Anacacho and Farm to Market Road 481. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gillespie by NWS

weather.gov

Pittsfield, IL
Louisiana State
Adams County, IL
Pleasant Hill, IL
Pike County, IL
Payson, IL
Barry, IL
Effective: 2021-10-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Llano The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Gillespie County in south central Texas Llano County in south central Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fredericksburg, Llano, Castell, Prairie Mountain, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Crabapple, Oxford, Valley Spring, Field Creek and Baby Head. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 232 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen and another 1-2 inches is expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cherokee.
SAN SABA COUNTY, TX
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 03:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 07:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast, North Central and Northwest municipalities. * WHEN...through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Advisory issued for Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 04:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Burnet The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Burnet County in south central Texas Eastern Llano County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 257 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Round Mountain, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Buchanan Lake Village, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Bluffton, Tow, Stolz, Lone Grove, Lake Victor, Cottonwood Shores and Sunrise Beach Village. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Effective: 2021-10-01 04:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Llano The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Burnet County in south central Texas Eastern Llano County in south central Texas * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 257 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Round Mountain, Buchanan Dam, Gainesville, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Meadowlakes, Buchanan Lake Village, Highland Haven, Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Bluffton, Tow, Stolz, Lone Grove, Lake Victor, Cottonwood Shores and Sunrise Beach Village. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg .The combination of an upper low pressure system moving into the South Central Plains States and tropical moisture in place over Deep South Texas will produce periods of locally heavy rainfall later today and tonight. Slow moving heavy rain producing thunderstorms impacted portions of Brooks, Jim Hogg and Kenedy Counties Thursday Night. Any additional heavy rainfall that falls over these counties later today or tonight could produce flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy and Jim Hogg. * Through this evening. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across portions of the Northern Ranchlands of Deep South Texas today and tonight. Additional isolated rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible through Today and Tonight. The ground remains quite saturated across the areas within the flash flood watch area and any additional heavy rainfall could result in additional flooding. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas may experience flash flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooding roadways are encountered.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 01:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal San Patricio; Inland San Patricio; Nueces Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Aransas, east central Nueces and southeastern San Patricio Counties through 300 AM CDT At 225 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ingleside On The Bay, or near Port Aransas, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Portland, Rockport, Port Aransas, Taft, Ingleside, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside On The Bay, Palm Harbor, Key Allegro and Taft Southwest. This includes US Highway 181 between mile markers 630 and 642. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 02:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS, Itawamba, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS

