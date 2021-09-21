Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg .The combination of an upper low pressure system moving into the South Central Plains States and tropical moisture in place over Deep South Texas will produce periods of locally heavy rainfall later today and tonight. Slow moving heavy rain producing thunderstorms impacted portions of Brooks, Jim Hogg and Kenedy Counties Thursday Night. Any additional heavy rainfall that falls over these counties later today or tonight could produce flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy and Jim Hogg. * Through this evening. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across portions of the Northern Ranchlands of Deep South Texas today and tonight. Additional isolated rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible through Today and Tonight. The ground remains quite saturated across the areas within the flash flood watch area and any additional heavy rainfall could result in additional flooding. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas may experience flash flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooding roadways are encountered.

BROOKS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO