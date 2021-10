It is clear to any objective observer that our planet’s resources and ecological well-being are under assault by the actions of the nearly eight billion people living here on earth. Those of us in the developed world have a far greater environmental impact than people in the developing world, but there is great political pressure in the developing world to increase material wealth. And that political pressure will lead to increased environmental impacts. Our political stability and security depend on the maintenance of material wealth where it exists and economic growth where people are poor. But to achieve those goals, we must learn how to construct a high throughput economy that does not destroy our planet’s ecosystems. This is the topic of a book I have begun writing, and this piece summarizes the book’s main themes.

ENVIRONMENT