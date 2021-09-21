Letter to the editor: Please sacrifice a little for us
Yes, Joe, great people died for our freedoms. They made huge, personal sacrifices for their community and country. I don't understand why you are unwilling to make a small personal sacrifice for your school, community and America. I fear your mind has been unduly influenced by radical, right-wing propagandist demagogues, most of whom have been secretly vaccinated while railing against the proven effectiveness of the covid vaccines.poststar.com
