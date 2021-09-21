CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Please sacrifice a little for us

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, Joe, great people died for our freedoms. They made huge, personal sacrifices for their community and country. I don't understand why you are unwilling to make a small personal sacrifice for your school, community and America. I fear your mind has been unduly influenced by radical, right-wing propagandist demagogues, most of whom have been secretly vaccinated while railing against the proven effectiveness of the covid vaccines.

Post-Star

Proposed septic inspection law gets mostly good marks

QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors gave good marks to septic inspection legislation, but asked whether towns should be able to opt out and whether more water bodies should be included in the law. The full Board of Supervisors met in a workshop on Wednesday to discuss the law, which would...
WARREN COUNTY, NY

