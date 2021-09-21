Letter to the editor: Please sacrifice a little for us

HARRISBURG (AP) — A bill that would allow parents in Pennsylvania to exempt their children from wearing a mask at school cleared a state Senate committee on Tuesday as Republican lawmakers started making good on their pledge to counter the governor’s statewide mask mandate. The legislation would hand the ultimate decision on masking at school to parents and guardians, allowing them to overrule any face-covering mandate imposed by the state Department of Health, a local health department or a school board. The Senate Education Committee approved the bill on a party-line vote. It requires passage by the full Senate and the House...

