Sean Penn has ended his holdout on “Gaslit,” the Watergate TV series for Starz that he is co-starring alongside Julia Roberts. Penn had refused to return to work on the UCP-produced limited series until the entire production crew was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. An individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that Penn has agreed to resume filming provided that the entire crew that he will work with for the remaining two weeks he has to shoot are fully vaccinated.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO