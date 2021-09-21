CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Tensions run high during Bladen County Commissioners meeting over vaccine event

By Mara McJilton
WECT
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Tensions were rising during the Bladen County Commissioners meeting Monday night after frustrations over a vaccine event that happened Saturday. Mount Calvary Center hosted the vaccine event in Elizabethtown, giving out $100 gift cards for anyone who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 200 people showed up, but dozens walked away because they said the process of getting a shot was taking too long. The organization had plenty of vaccines to give, but only one person there to administer them.

Health
