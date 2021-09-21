Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Pike, Ralls by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-20 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion; Pike; Ralls A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS NORTHEASTERN RALLS...SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND NORTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hannibal to 7 miles northeast of Frankford to near Tarrants, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Louisiana, Payson, Pike, Barry, Pleasant Hill, Atlas, Beverly and Pittsfield. This includes the following highways Interstate 172 near exit 2. Interstate 72 between exits 4 and 35. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH