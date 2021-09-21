Patrick K. Corrigan 69 of Cross Junction, VA passed away Wednesday, September, 15, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. Patrick was born in 1951 in Washington D.C. to the late Willard Joseph and Ruthann (Turner) Corrigan. He worked and retired as an assembly linesman for General Motors. Pat, always a big kid at heart, liked to paint models from classic monster movies and model trains, yet to those close to him he was the consummate family man, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. His family meant the world to him and was his loving devotion. He loved the beach, auctions and yard sales, where he often found the most thoughtful gifts he so enjoyed giving. Pat loved the family holidays and added so much to the spirit of the season, sometimes with help from his favorite, his sister Cheryl's eggnog. He enjoyed building fires and sitting by the lake, taking in nature. Pat was blessed with the ability to warm a room with his gentle, welcoming demeanor, his playful air guitar solos, dancing his jig and always with a big smile. He never had harsh words to say about anyone. A true inspiration of how we should all treat one another. Pat was many things to many people but for us all, he gave so much love. To know him was to love him. Pat will be missed by his family and friends.