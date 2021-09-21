STR technology to support U.S. Air Force networked collaborative autonomy initiative

(NYSE:C) has introduced a dedicated technology hub in Bahrain in order to develop its digital-first platforms. Citi’s management confirmed on September 27, 2021 (Monday) that they are establishing an international tech hub at their Bahrain offices. According to a report from Reuters, the tech center will be the “first of its kind” in the Middle East region. It will aim to hire 1,000 application developers within the next 10 years.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO