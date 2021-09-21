Has Hit & Run been cancelled or renewed for season 2?
Netflix’s Hit & Run is not coming back for a season 2. Though the Israeli-American thriller was well received by critics and audiences alike, the streaming service cancelled the series partly because of its expensive production cost. Filmed in New York and Israel, Hit & Run’s nine-episode season 1 took three years to produce due to the COVID-related industry shutdown that took place in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.geekspin.co
