CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Has Hit & Run been cancelled or renewed for season 2?

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix’s Hit & Run is not coming back for a season 2. Though the Israeli-American thriller was well received by critics and audiences alike, the streaming service cancelled the series partly because of its expensive production cost. Filmed in New York and Israel, Hit & Run’s nine-episode season 1 took three years to produce due to the COVID-related industry shutdown that took place in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Netflix Cancels ‘Hit & Run’ After One Season Despite Cliffhanger Ending

“Hit & Run” is not coming back for a second season after Netflix decided to scrap the geopolitical espionage thriller despite its debut season’s cliffhanger ending. The streaming giant has reportedly opted to not renew the series co-created, executive produced and headlined by “Fauda’s” Lior Raz, according to Deadline. The...
TV SERIES
FanSided

What time does Maid Season 1 come out on Netflix?

Are you excited to watch Maid Netflix tonight? The Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson series is one of the first new to Netflix October 2021. Find out all of the details you’ll need to watch the limited series as soon as it starts streaming. Currently, Maid is sitting at a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s International Film Boss David Kosse on the Streamer’s Post-Pandemic Strategy (EXCLUSIVE)

David Kosse, vice president of international film at Netflix, got something of a raw deal. The London-based executive joined the streaming giant in March 2019, after a three-year stint as president of STX’s global operation, and set out to build the service’s international film offerings in Europe, Middle East and Africa “from ground zero.” But just as he was assembling his first slate — an extensive optioning and greenlighting process that invariably takes about a year — the pandemic hit. “All these movies that went into production during the pandemic are now getting launched in the late-stage pandemic,” says Kosse in an...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.” Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lior Raz
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Stuns While Taking a Dip at Scenic Location

Danielle Colby is out here living her best life. On Sunday, the American Pickers star posted a breath-taking photo showing off her unique look. At this point, just about everyone knows Danielle Colby for her role on the History Channel show American Pickers. She was the inked-up girl that worked in the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology. She had been a close friend of fellow American Pickers star Mike Wolfe for nearly a decade before the idea of the show even came to be. Nowadays, however, Colby has made a name for herself through her modeling and her travel.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Israeli#Covid#Amazon Prime Video#American#Hit Run
Amomama

Meet Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA’s Wife of 12 Years Talani Rabb Who Starred in LL Cool J’s Video That Caused Troubles in His Marriage

Wu-Tang Clan's R.Z.A.'s longest marriage was to his second wife, Talani Rabb, a former video vixen and model, who caused trouble in another entertainer's marriage after starring in his video. R.Z.A., the Brownsville, Brooklyn native, is famous for his contributions to the entertainment industry; he is an actor, director, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
TVGuide.com

Here Is the Full ABC Fall 2021 TV Schedule

ABC's 2021 fall TV schedule won't look too different than it usually does, with fan-favorite staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and the tear-jerking drama A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Popular shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality hitsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season marks the last for perennial awards darling black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘7 Little Johnstons’: Amber Johnston Shares Confusing Emma & Alex Photo

Amber Johnston of 7 Little Johnstons shared a rather confusing photo of Emma and Alex on Instagram this morning. The photo really had her followers scratching their heads. As those who follow her know, Emma and Alex are enjoying homecoming week at school. The week involves wearing different themed outfits every day. Amber Johnston has been kind enough to post to her Instagram daily to show off what Emma and Alex were rocking for the theme of the day. Today’s photo, however, left 7 Little Johnstons fans a bit puzzled.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on #OneChicago, Animal Kingdom, All American, Rookie, Sanditon, NCIS: Hawai'i and More

How quickly is Chicago Fire heading for a wedding? Might college sack some All American romances? Which Sanditon duo will sit out Season 2? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any chance an old character will make a guest appearance in Chicago Fire Season 10? For the 200th episode, or as guests at the Stellaride wedding? –Shiran Given that it’s a big, milestone season, showrunner Derek Haas promises “some callbacks that stretch all the way back to the early seasons. It’s going to be a special season, for sure, and one...
TV SERIES
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy