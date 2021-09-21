Habersham school bus driver arrested, charged with DUI after wreck
Prescription medications may have contributed to a wreck that ended with a Habersham County school bus driver’s arrest, officials say. Gary Michael Allen, 70, of Mt. Airy, was arrested Monday afternoon following an accident in Cornelia. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Allen was driving a county school bus that collided with a car. Both drivers told the officer the bus was backing up from Salem Lane onto Silverwood Drive when the crash occurred.nowhabersham.com
