Two weeks is not enough to determine whether teams are true contenders or pretenders in the NFL, but as we approach Week 3 of the 2021 season, a number of clubs already have a head start on a march to the postseason. Seven different teams, to be exact, are undefeated after two games. But which of them would we currently deem "for real?" And which of them are probably destined to trip up down the road? Here, we've ranked all seven of the 2-0 teams:

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO