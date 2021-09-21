CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida A&M looks to work on the little things during bye week

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
 10 days ago
The Florida A&M football team fell to South Florida on Saturday. Now, they have a bye before returning to SWAC play on October 2nd. For a match-up against an FBS squad, head coach Willie Simmons said he liked their heart and their fight, but they just didn't play well enough to win. To get better, they have to clean things up and do the little things right.

"Offensively, I thought we had some opportunities to make some big plays," he said. "A misread here, a missed block there, an untimely penalty here. Those self inflicted wounds have been our Achilles heel really for three weeks now. That falls on my shoulders as a head coach, because that's lack of detail and as coaches, that's our job to give these guys the details they need to be successful."

The Rattlers have a bye before facing Alabama State at home on October 2nd.

