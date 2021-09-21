CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

British tennis must build on Raducanu success, says Murray

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDFJd_0c2hRduh00
Children play next to a mural dedicated to British tennis player Emma Raducanu in Darlington, Britain September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British tennis must capitalise on Emma Raducanu's U.S. Open triumph and make the sport more accessible to ensure the wait for another Grand Slam champion is not too long, former world number one Andy Murray said.

Raducanu did not drop a set throughout the tournament in New York this month as she beat Leylah Fernandez to become the first British woman to win a major singles title for 44 years. read more

Murray himself ended Britain's 76-year wait for a male Grand Slam champion when he overcame Novak Djokovic in the 2012 final at Flushing Meadows.

"For a country that hosts the biggest tennis tournament in the world and certainly not lacking in money, that's not really good enough," Murray, who will play in the Moselle Open in Metz later on Tuesday, told reporters, referring to the Wimbledon championships.

"Now should be an opportunity to try to make sure it's not another huge wait. They need to try to take the opportunity."

The three-times Grand Slam champion said tennis in Britain had to change its image of being exclusive.

"If your image is that it's a rich person's sport and it's too expensive to play, I'm sure that it potentially puts people off, parents as well, getting their kids into it," he said.

Murray said he would not give Raducanu advice without being asked by the 18-year-old.

"I never really liked it when all of the ex-British players were always wading in after every win and loss about what you should be doing, what you shouldn't be doing," Murray said.

"I found it incredibly irritating and still do. I don't want to be that person."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

Tennis-Clijsters, Murray handed wildcards for Indian Wells

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Former world number ones Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray were on Thursday awarded wildcards into the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Four-times major winner Clijsters will continue her career comeback after a seven-year hiatus that ended in 2019 at the tournament she has won twice.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
tribuneledgernews.com

Emma Raducanu's meteoric rise to tennis stardom

The sports world is still reeling from one of the biggest underdog stories in tennis history. Emma Raducanu, a 450-to-1 outsider, winning the US Open as a teenager. Her personality and tennis have created such a buzz that many experts have predicted even more success for a young woman who has already experienced a meteoric rise.
TENNIS
The Sanford Herald

Emma Raducanu almost quit tennis before US Open win

Emma Raducanu's grandmother wanted her to quit tennis after she was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon this year with breathing difficulties. The 18-year-old sportswoman may have made history last week by becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in the US Open since Virginia Wade in 1968, but she almost abandoned the sport three months ago when her nan Niculina Raducanu told her to stop competing because her health was more important than fame and fortune.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Hoya

MCDONALD | Raducanu, Fernandez Prove the Future of Women’s Tennis Is Now

Closing out the match with an ace, Emma Raducanu of Great Britain fell to her knees in triumph as she defeated Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3. The 18-year-old Raducanu, ranked No. 366 at the beginning of the summer, had reached the peak of women’s tennis, claiming a Grand Slam title in an improbable and rapid rise to the top, and she let the relief and exaltation wash over herself.
TENNIS
arcamax.com

Duchess of Cambridge plays tennis with Emma Raducanu

The Duchess of Cambridge played tennis with Emma Raducanu as they celebrated the teenager's historic win at the US Open. The 39-year-old royal - who is an avid fan of the sport and patron of the Lawn Tennis Association - met up with Emma, 18, at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, London.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

In Pics: Emma Raducanu hits the court with British royal Kate Middleton!

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has achieved what many wouldn’t have even imagined. Who would have thought that an 18-year-old who came into the US Open main draw after battling through the qualifiers will end up thrashing all her opponents without much trouble? But she did so in style without dropping a single set throughout her impressive run.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#U S Open#British
talesbuzz.com

Emma Raducanu’s US Open celebration includes tennis with Kate Middleton

In America, sports icons are treated like royalty. But in England, actual royalty sometimes play sports. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, welcomed Emma Raducanu back home on Friday after the 18-year-old dominated the US Open. As part of Raducanu’s celebratory return home, the two played a friendly doubles match...
TENNIS
newschain

Kate plays with Emma Raducanu as US Open tennis champ is welcomed home

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised Emma Raducanu’s “seriously impressive” achievement winning the US Open women’s title as the British tennis sensation was officially welcomed home. Raducanu has been on a whirlwind ride since her historic win in New York earlier this month ended the nation’s 44-year wait for a...
TENNIS
Daily Beast

How Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Stole the Fashion World’s Heart

There are cool teens, and then there is Emma Raducanu. The 18 year-old is tennis’ new darling, having won the US Open women’s singles championship this summer. But her work doesn’t end off of the court—the champ has quickly become a rising fashion star, too, having walked the red carpet at the Met Gala and attended London Fashion Week parties.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro International

Tennis-Raducanu’s U.S. Open outfit to be displayed at Hall of Fame

(Reuters) – Emma Raducanu’s outfit from her victorious U.S. Open campaign will be displayed at the Tennis Hall of Fame after the 18-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. Raducanu defeated https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/raducanu-beats-fernandez-win-us-open-2021-09-11 Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final earlier this month to become the...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy