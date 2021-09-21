CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Tampa Bay Rays’ Shane Baz starts career by beating Toronto Blue Jays

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 10 days ago

Tampa Bay top prospect Shane Baz made his major league debut and outdueled Toronto ace Robbie Ray, and Yandy Diaz swatted a go-ahead three-run homer as the Rays beat the Blue Jays 6-4 Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays (93-58) activated the 22-year-old Baz on Monday. He had stints at Double-A Montgomery, Triple-A Durham and with the U.S. Olympic team this season.

Baseball America’s No. 11 overall prospect, the right-handed Baz (1-0) allowed two hits — both solo homers — in five innings. He retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced and did not reach a three-ball count. He struck out five.

Diaz (homer, double, three RBIs, two runs) and Kevin Kiermaier (run, stolen base) each went 3-for-4. Joey Wendle hit his 11th homer and scored twice.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Dietrich Enns battled back from a 3-0 count against pinch hitter Breyvic Valera and got him looking for his second save.

The Rays beat Toronto for the 10th time in 17 tries this season.

Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slugged the solo homers for the Blue Jays (84-66). Marcus Semien had a two-run homer in the ninth, his 41st of the season, for Toronto.

MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Facing American League East-leading Tampa Bay for the sixth time this season, Ray (12-6) yielded three runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.

Baz fanned leadoff hitter George Springer swinging on an 87 mph slider, got a grounder from Semien and struck out Triple Crown candidate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swinging on a high 99 mph fastball in the first inning.

Hernandez got to Baz’s high 0-1 fastball in the second, lifting a home run — his 29th, and his 107th RBI — near the tank of aquatic stingrays in right-center.

Gurriel made it 2-0 with a homer to left off a Baz slider that stayed middle-in. The blast was the left fielder’s 20th this season — tying his career high set in 2019.

After Taylor Walls and Kiermaier singled with one out in the fifth, Diaz belted a 1-2 fastball to left-center for his 12th homer and a 3-2 lead. Randy Arozarena’s double two batters later chased Ray.

In the sixth, Kiermaier’s second infield single resulted in third baseman Jake Lamb throwing the ball wide of first baseman Guerrero, sending Wendle across with an unearned run.

Manuel Margot’s RBI single in the seventh and Wendle’s homer into the first row in right added insurance runs.

–Field Level Media

Tampa Bay Times

Rays summon top pitching prospect Shane Baz to start Monday

ST. PETERSBURG — Top pitching prospect Shane Baz is being called up and will make his major-league debut Monday against the Blue Jays. The promotion will cap an impressive three-level jump for the 22-year-old right-hander, who began the season at Double-A, moved to Triple-A and — after competing for Team USA at the Olympics — will now join the Rays.
Tampa Bay Times

Shane Baz dazzles, then Rays hang on to beat Jays

ST. PETERSBURG — Rookie starter Shane Baz made a dazzling debut for the Rays on Monday, holding the potent Blue Jays to just two solo home runs over five innings. And Yandy Diaz, Joey Wendle and a couple others made sure it mattered, leading the Rays to a 6-4 win. Diaz had the biggest blow, a three-run homer in the fifth off Jays ace Robbie Ray.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Shane Baz wins MLB debut, Rays cut Blue Jays' wild-card lead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto's lead in the wild-card chase, holding off the Blue Jays 6-4 on Monday night. Tampa Bay has a seven-game advantage over second-place...
chatsports.com

Shane Baz Will Make His MLB Debut Monday Against the Blue Jays

The MLB’s 20th best prospect will be making his major league debut on Monday. Shane Baz will be promoted to the Tampa Bay Rays taxi squad on Sunday and will be activated for the Rays game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. https://twitter.com/TBRaysRepublic/status/1439367503407300614. The Rays acquired baz as a...
Tampa Bay Times

Rays talk about Shane Baz but will start Luis Patino Friday

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays considered several options to fill Friday’s open spot in their rotation, including promoting top prospect Shane Baz, before deciding to adjust from the group they had. So Luis Patino, who was slated to start Saturday against the Tigers, will move up to Friday and pitch...
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Marlins: Shane Baz on the mound

Though the Rays clinched the American League East title on Saturday night, they made a point after the champagne celebration of saying they still have things to play for. That starts today, as rookie right-hander Shane Baz takes the mound for his second big-league start. Baz made a dazzling debut on Monday, and if he looks good again today against the Marlins he could pitch his way into the Rays’ postseason plans, potentially as a starter.
Tampa Bay Times

Shane Baz impressed Rays enough to get another start

ST. PETERSBURG — Turns out, there was a moment 22-year-old rookie right-hander Shane Baz was rattled during his Monday debut. He had just gotten Toronto leadoff man George Springer to swing and miss at a slider for the game’s first out and was getting ready to face Marcus Semien when he heard his Rays mates hollering at him.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: Baz wins debut, AL East-leading Rays beat Blue Jays 6-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto’s lead in the wild-card chase, holding off the Blue Jays, 6-4, on Monday night, Sept. 20. Tampa Bay holds a seven-game advantage over...
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
The Associated Press

Braves’ Duvall ends up with single on ball that clears fence

PHOENIX (AP) — Adam Duvall passed teammate Austin Riley while running the bases after a drive over the wall in left-center, costing the Atlanta Braves slugger his 38th homer of the season. Duvall was ultimately credited with a two-run single on the bizarre first-inning play against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It...
Iola Register

Blue Jays defeat Tampa Bay

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered and drove in five runs, Robbie Ray fanned 13 over seven innings to claim the major league strikeout lead and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Wednesday. Vladimr Guerrero Jr. doubled twice and scored twice, and Teoscar Hernández added an...
thecomeback.com

The Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier picked up the Blue Jays’ data card on pitching to Tampa Bay hitters

Major League Baseball has had many strange incidents around sign-stealing over the years, from binoculars and telegraphs through dugout phones, Apple Watches, and trash cans. Monday’s Toronto Blue Jays-Tampa Bay Rays game had what appears to be an exceptionally funny case of literal sign-stealing, though. In the sixth inning, Rays’ outfielder Kevin Kiermaier went for home, slid, and was tagged out by Blue Jays’ catcher Alejandro Kirk. But after that, Kiermaier noticed a card lying in the dirt and picked it up. It turned out that was a card dropped by Kirk, and it had the Blue Jays’ plans for pitching to the Rays:
